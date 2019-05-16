Deven Bharti is new ATS chief, Maharashtra

crime

Current JCP, Traffic, Amitesh Kumar has been transferred to the State intelligence department (SID) as JCP. Ashutosh Dumbre, who was posted as the JCP (Crime), has been promoted as the ADG Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB)

Deven Bharti

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed IPS officer Deven Bharti as the chief of state’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). A 1994 batch officer, Bharti was currently posted with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police as the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP).

The government in the evening also issued order for the transfer of 10 Inspector General rank officers and nine Additional Director General rank officers. Bharti was earlier the JCP (Law and Order). He was shifted to the EOW on the directions of the Election Commission. Bharti has investigated several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and murder of senior crime journalist J Dey. He is also known for his crackdown on terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

IPS officer Rajvardhan was given the portfolio of JCP (EOW). Current ATS chief Atulchandra Kulkarni was transferred as the ADG of Crime Investigation Department (CID). IPS officer Santosh Rastogi will now head the city crime branch. IPS officer Krishna Prakash, the current IGP of State Intelligence Department (SID), has been transferred as the JCP (Administration).

