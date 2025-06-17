A 24-year-old Haryana model, Sheetal (alias Simmi), was found dead with her throat slit in a Sonipat canal, police on Tuesday announced the arrest of her alleged boyfriend in connection with the case; a car was also recovered from the canal

Representational Image.

Listen to this article Model found dead in Sonipat canal; boyfriend arrested for murder x 00:00

Days after the body of a Haryana-based model was found in a canal in Sonipat, police on Tuesday announced the arrest of the man she was allegedly in a relationship with.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Sheetal (also known as Simmi), was discovered on Sunday with her throat slit and other injuries. A car was also recovered from the canal nearby.

Sunil, the suspect, has been arrested, confirmed Panipat Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar. Sunil allegedly pushed the car into the canal and later got himself admitted to a hospital. He reportedly told police he had managed to swim to safety, attempting to portray the incident as an accident.

According to DSP Kumar, Sheetal and Sunil allegedly had an altercation before her death. Sheetal had been missing since Saturday.

Sheetal, who worked as a model making music videos, had gone to Ahar village in Panipat for a shoot on Saturday. There, Sunil allegedly met her, and she later got into his car. The two then argued, reportedly because Sheetal was upset that Sunil had hidden the fact that he was married—an issue that had led to past disputes, the DSP said.

Police also revealed that Sheetal had called her sister, with whom she lived in Panipat, telling her that Sunil was "beating" her. Her family later lost contact when her phone was switched off and subsequently filed a missing persons complaint. Anil Kumar, a police officer from Panipat, stated on Monday that both Sheetal and Sunil were married, with Sheetal living separately from her husband.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever