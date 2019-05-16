Action should follow new BMC chief's promises

opinion

The city must be monsoon-ready and this means roads, tree falls, weak infrastructure surfaces, pavements must be looked at now

A new man at the helm means new promises and a different perspective. On Monday, his first day of taking over the BMC's reins, municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has already instructed the completion of pending pre-monsoon work on a war footing. He is also looking at resolving communication gaps with environmentalists to eliminate opposition to the Coastal Road. Pardeshi will also look to increase the revenue of the country's richest civic body by allowing paid parking on roads. He also has plans to help BEST reduce its losses.

All of these are on top of the mind when it comes to this city which has so many challenges. We can only hope that Pardeshi's words are followed up by action, as this will have a good, two-pronged effect. First, of course, it will solve a number of issues plaguing the city. Second, it will start chipping away at the stereotype of BMC being a body which is ineffective, toothless and procrastinates on a number of problems.

The city must be monsoon-ready and this means roads, tree falls, weak infrastructure surfaces, pavements must be looked at now. The clock is already ticking and BMC also has to check the drainage and water pumps as it preps itself for inevitable flooding.

The Coastal Road logjam needs dialogue and open-hearted conversation. While it is a given that you cannot win everybody over, the trust gap has to be bridged. Then, there is the vexatious parking problem that needs to be addressed. After numerous paid parking and public parking plans, we should see more order, clarity and organization in paid parking schemes in Mumbai.The big red bus, symbol of the city and reliable transport No 1 in the rains also needs a saviour. We hope BMC moves on tackling these issues and restores confidence in people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates