Cambridge 2019 results: 17 percent rise in entries

Cambridge International now plans to introduce more subjects

High-scorers Soorya Balasubramanian and Siya Vernekar

The Cambridge International on Thursday announced the results of its March 2019 for series in India for Cambridge IGSCE or International General Certificate of Secondary Education (Std X) and Cambridge International AS and A level (Std XII) qualifications. With 45,000 entries, this series has witnessed an overall growth of 17 per cent compared to last year. Entries for Cambridge IGCSE have grown by 20 per cent, while entries for International AS & A Level have increased by 9 per cent.

The March series, which is in its fourth year, is gaining popularity in India and this has motivated Cambridge International to offer more subjects in the academic years ahead. At IGCSE, Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, along with languages like Hindi and French are most popular. The board plans to introduce Spanish in the academic year 2021. Meanwhile, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language and Business continue to remain popular among students at A level.

Ruchira Ghosh, Cambridge International Regional Director (South Asia), said, "The March series has become the most popular examination series for Cambridge International in India. Most university admissions in India begin around June-July and writing exams in March enables our students to get their results in time to meet the admission deadlines. Since the introduction of the March series in 2015, we have been taking feedback from schools to add further subjects for the benefit of our learners."

Montwyn D'Costa, IGCSE Coordinator at St. Stanislaus International School, said, "With the increasing demand for International Education in India, the Jesuit Management of the over 150-year-old St. Stanislaus High School decided to offer the Cambridge Curriculum."

Soorya Balasubramanian of Vibgyor High School in Goregaon scored 93.62 per cent. "Now I plan to take admission to IB for A level. I will take further decisions depending on the subjects and options available then," he said. SVKM International School student Siya Vernekar was expecting more but is happy with her score of 85 per cent. Vernekar now wishes to study BMM course in Mumbai. "Not taking any career decision as yet. The goal is to follow interest," she said.

