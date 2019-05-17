Dombivli: Man assaults TCs at Kopar railway station

national

The accused, who was at the station for a stroll, lost his cool when two TCs asked him for a ticket

A 20-year-old was held by the Government Railway Police for allegedly assaulting two Ticket Checkers (TC) at the Kopar railway station, near Dombivli on Thursday morning. Accused Kishan Parmar was trying to escape when the TCs demanded to check his ticket. Parmar allegedly abused and assaulted the two before the Railway Police present at the platform managed to nab him.

TCs Bhanu Pratap Yadav and Janardan Valvi were on duty at the Kopar station of Central Railway when Valvi confronted Parmar. "The boy argued with the TC over demanding ticket during rush hour. He said he didn't have the time for it," a senior police officer said, adding, "When the TC told him that he could simply produce the ticket and leave, the boy started abusing him. When Yadav came to help, the boy started abusing him too." The TCs soon caught hold of him, resulting in a minor scuffle. He was then taken to the railway police who checked the CCTV footage of the platform to confirm the incident. The assault has resulted in minor bruises on the TCs' hands.

"A resident of Kopar, Parmar had allegedly made a leisure trip to the station," Satish Pawar, Sr Inspector, Dombivli GRP said. "He was booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty). He has been remanded to judicial custody" Pawar added.

