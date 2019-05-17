Mumbai: Wadala police to finally move out of crumbling station

national

New premises will only be a temporary home for the cops as MPT asks authorities to rebuild station at current location

The old, crumbling Wadala police station

The Wadala police station, one of the city's oldest, is finally moving to a new address by the end of this month. According to sources in the Mumbai police, the station, which was built in 1968, was declared unsafe by BMC in 2010 after which authorities were asked to vacate the premises.

However, since there was no alternate space available, cops wrote to the Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) asking them to either redevelop the police station or provide them an alternative space. MPT responded by saying that the occupants of the premises are responsible for its upkeep. For the past nine years, BMC kept writing letters, but was not able to get another location.

A Wadala police officer said, "After rigorous follow-ups, we got a spot in 2015. But the painting work has only just begun. The new police station is in building number 32 in the MPT colony." Work began a month ago after all the funds for redoing the space were secured. Speaking to mid-day, Gangadhar Sonavane senior inspector, Wadala police station said, "We will shift there once the repairs and painting work is completed."

However, sources said that this new location isn't permanent. The space, which has 16 rooms in total is being rented at a monthly cost of R67,000 per month by MPT. The location has been given on a 22-month agreement.



The new location has 16 rooms in total - eight on the ground floor and eight on the first. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

MPT has asked cops to rebuild the police station at its original location in the meantime. According to an officer posted at Wadala, the original police station was in terrible shape — lacking space for the staff, no proper toilets and several cracks on the wall. Prior to the construction of the freeway, the station also used to vibrate when heavy vehicles passed by.

Rs 67k

Monthly rent for the new space

