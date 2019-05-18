Tanushree Dutta's lawyer: Cops speaking to those who know nothing

national

Tanushree Dutta's lawyer says he will release an audio clip in which a witness can be heard saying how Nana Patekar's people pressured them not to speak against him

Tanushree Dutta

Just two days after mid-day reported that the Oshiwara police were unable to get a single witness statement to corroborate Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment accusations against actor Nana Patekar, her lawyer Nitin Satpute said the police were deliberately recording the statements of those who know nothing about the incident, and intentionally leaving out four people who know the truth.

Not a fair probe

Satpute said, "The witnesses whose statements the police have recorded know nothing. Either they have been forced to give statements or they are Nana's witnesses. Daisy Shah, who is the prime witness in the case, knows the full incident but she is not supporting Tanushree. The cops should make her undergo a brain mapping test or narco test."



Tanushree Dutta's lawyer during the press conference yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

"There are four witnesses who know what happened that day. But the cops have recorded only half a statement. The 15 people whose statements have been recorded are backstage dancers and members of Cine and TV Artists Association. I think the police are not doing a fair job. Soon I will release an audio clip where one of the witnesses will be heard saying how they are being pressured by Nana to not speak against him," added Satpute.

He further said, "Rumours are being spread by Nana and his associates that the cops have given a clean chit to him. This is completely false. No clean chit has been given. The police cannot do so."

Rumours being spread

Tanushree said in a statement, "The police have not given any statement about a clean chit to Nana. Rumours are being spread. The investigation is still ongoing. We have come to know that Nana's public relations team is spreading this rumour as the accused is not getting any work in the industry. This is an attempt at fixing his public image. I urge the media and the public to not jump to conclusions and to check facts doubly before printing anything, as too much misinformation is being spread. The probe has been slow as witnesses have been receiving constant threat calls from Nana's people, and they are scared to record their statements. False witnesses have been presented in their place to mislead the investigation. Under such circumstances what kind of investigation or justice is possible?"

She further said, "How can the cops give clean chit to one person when I have registered an FIR against four? Major foul play is going on here and Nana's team is spreading all sorts of lies. I will not let the accused get off the hook so easily. An eye for an eye and a decade for a decade till you are forgiven by grace. Till you repent and ask for forgiveness, I am not dropping this case. Let it go on for as long as it can."

