Grumpy Cat passes away: Twitter mourns death of internet's favourite cat

Grumpy Cat, an internet celebrity for her permanent frown, died on May 14 leaving behind countless online memes. She was 7. Despite care from top professionals, Grumpy died on Tuesday from complications after a recent urinary tract infection, the family said on Twitter. Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough.

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

Twitter, naturally, went into meltdown with condolences and love pouring over the internet's favourite cat. Here are some of the tweets...

F to pay respects to "Tarder Sauce", aka "Tard" aka "Grumpy Cat" who has left us all. I bet he purred a lot. Our hearts are with you @RealGrumpyCat family. pic.twitter.com/vGnQ2fVSnD — Wholesome Memes (@WholesomeMeme) May 17, 2019

RIP Grumpy Cat, my spirit animal... You will be missed ð #GrumpyCat pic.twitter.com/demVvTEyii — Alexandra Nikolaidou (@AlekaNikol) May 17, 2019

goodbye grumpy cat pic.twitter.com/2LmoYXM1Rr — shitty watercolour (@SWatercolour) May 17, 2019

So sorry for the loss of #GrumpyCat ð¿ð¿ð¿ She was a unique kitty who gave her best to the “human” around the world! RIP @RealGrumpyCat we will miss you a lotâ¼ï¸ð¿ðª pic.twitter.com/R7tP8yXtlF — GriLux (@LugoGriselle) May 17, 2019

RIP Grumpy Cat... we all miss you both :(:( pic.twitter.com/OrJ8nhPsh7 — CrimsonWolfKo (@CrimsonWolfKo26) May 17, 2019

Grumpy Cat died at home following complications from a urinary tract infection on May 14, 2019.

Other name(s): Tardar Sauce

Owner: Tabatha Bundesen

Known for: being an internet meme star

Born: April 4, 2012 (age 7); Morristown, Arizona, U.S #RIPGrumpyCat pic.twitter.com/IROHUtl26Q — Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) May 17, 2019

Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, had feline dwarfism. This, her owners said, probably accounted for her distinctive facial features and small size. She became an Internet celebrity in September 2012 when Bundesen's brother posted pictures of her on the media.

Users on the platform immediately reacted by posting countless photoshopped variations and since then the grumpy cat has been seen in several social media memes and posts.

Grumpy Cat became such a cultural phenomenon that she inspired art projects, perfumes, merchandise, comics and even a "Grumppuccino" coffee. In 2018, US coffee company Grenade was ordered to pay the Bundesens $710,000 for exceeding an agreement to use her image. At the time of her death, Grumpy Cat had 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.4 million on Instagram and 8.5 million on Facebook.

