Grumpy Cat passes away: Twitter mourns death of internet's favourite cat

Published: May 17, 2019, 21:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough.

Grumpy Cat passes away: Twitter mourns death of internet's favourite cat

Grumpy Cat, an internet celebrity for her permanent frown, died on May 14 leaving behind countless online memes. She was 7. Despite care from top professionals, Grumpy died on Tuesday from complications after a recent urinary tract infection, the family said on Twitter. Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough.

Twitter, naturally, went into meltdown with condolences and love pouring over the internet's favourite cat. Here are some of the tweets...

Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, had feline dwarfism. This, her owners said, probably accounted for her distinctive facial features and small size. She became an Internet celebrity in September 2012 when Bundesen's brother posted pictures of her on the media.

Users on the platform immediately reacted by posting countless photoshopped variations and since then the grumpy cat has been seen in several social media memes and posts.

Grumpy Cat became such a cultural phenomenon that she inspired art projects, perfumes, merchandise, comics and even a "Grumppuccino" coffee. In 2018, US coffee company Grenade was ordered to pay the Bundesens $710,000 for exceeding an agreement to use her image. At the time of her death, Grumpy Cat had 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.4 million on Instagram and 8.5 million on Facebook.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

world news

Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK