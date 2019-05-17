Grumpy Cat passes away: Twitter mourns death of internet's favourite cat
Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough.
Grumpy Cat, an internet celebrity for her permanent frown, died on May 14 leaving behind countless online memes. She was 7. Despite care from top professionals, Grumpy died on Tuesday from complications after a recent urinary tract infection, the family said on Twitter. Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough.
Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97— Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019
Twitter, naturally, went into meltdown with condolences and love pouring over the internet's favourite cat. Here are some of the tweets...
#RIPGrumpyCat. Thanks for making us smile! @RealGrumpyCat pic.twitter.com/trvNOLYWwq— Allan A. Mandanas (@allanmandy) May 17, 2019
F to pay respects to "Tarder Sauce", aka "Tard" aka "Grumpy Cat" who has left us all. I bet he purred a lot. Our hearts are with you @RealGrumpyCat family. pic.twitter.com/vGnQ2fVSnD— Wholesome Memes (@WholesomeMeme) May 17, 2019
RIP Grumpy Cat, my spirit animal... You will be missed ð #GrumpyCat pic.twitter.com/demVvTEyii— Alexandra Nikolaidou (@AlekaNikol) May 17, 2019
goodbye grumpy cat pic.twitter.com/2LmoYXM1Rr— shitty watercolour (@SWatercolour) May 17, 2019
So sorry for the loss of #GrumpyCat ð¿ð¿ð¿ She was a unique kitty who gave her best to the “human” around the world! RIP @RealGrumpyCat we will miss you a lotâ¼ï¸ð¿ðª pic.twitter.com/R7tP8yXtlF— GriLux (@LugoGriselle) May 17, 2019
RIP Grumpy Cat... we all miss you both :(:( pic.twitter.com/OrJ8nhPsh7— CrimsonWolfKo (@CrimsonWolfKo26) May 17, 2019
Grumpy Cat died at home following complications from a urinary tract infection on May 14, 2019.— Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) May 17, 2019
Other name(s): Tardar Sauce
Owner: Tabatha Bundesen
Known for: being an internet meme star
Born: April 4, 2012 (age 7); Morristown, Arizona, U.S #RIPGrumpyCat pic.twitter.com/IROHUtl26Q
Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, had feline dwarfism. This, her owners said, probably accounted for her distinctive facial features and small size. She became an Internet celebrity in September 2012 when Bundesen's brother posted pictures of her on the media.
Users on the platform immediately reacted by posting countless photoshopped variations and since then the grumpy cat has been seen in several social media memes and posts.
Grumpy Cat became such a cultural phenomenon that she inspired art projects, perfumes, merchandise, comics and even a "Grumppuccino" coffee. In 2018, US coffee company Grenade was ordered to pay the Bundesens $710,000 for exceeding an agreement to use her image. At the time of her death, Grumpy Cat had 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.4 million on Instagram and 8.5 million on Facebook.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai: Global Hospital may lose licence for turning away poor patients
- Mumbai: Goons assault cine firm President for being refused Rs 50 lakh
- Dombivli: Man assaults TCs at Kopar railway station
- Mumbai: Wadala police to finally move out of crumbling station
- Mumbai: BMC chief grants Rs 100-crore relief to loss-making BEST
- Pune school teacher held for abusing girls under pretext of 'punishment'
- Worls Hypertension Day: Hypertension cases in Maharashtra rise by 25 percent in 2018
- Mumbai: Killer gets furlough, Keenan Santos-Reuben Fernandes' kin live in fear
- Man lends mobile to woman, molests her when she returns it in Pune
- CSMT bridge collapse: BMC's detailed bridge report a damp squib
- Cambridge 2019 results: 17 percent rise in entries
- 'Historic' HC order allows stranded sailors to leave Tag Navya ship
- Learn nature photography with BNHS CEC in Goregaon
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple