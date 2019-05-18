TV actor claims cops brutally thrashed him and minor brother all night

crime

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki star had returned to a store to apologise for an earlier altercation when they called the cops; claims brother also beaten

Aansh Arora has been admitted to a Delhi hospital

Returning to apologise after an altercation in a convenience store proved costly for well-known TV and web actor Aansh Arora. The Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor said he and his minor brother were beaten up by the Uttar Pradesh police when the store staff turned him over to them. He was admitted to the ICU from May 13 to 16 and is still in a hospital in Delhi.

Arora has written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission seeking justice. According to Arora, "I was physically assaulted and tortured by the officers of Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. My minor brother and I were subjected to extremely cruel and inhuman behaviour by the officers who assaulted us through the night till the next morning."



Arora's feet and legs that had turned black and blue after the alleged assault

Over a hotdog

Arora's troubles began in a convenience store at Ghaziabad. On May 11 he ordered food there including a hotdog. When he asked for the bill, the staff allegedly told him everything was ready, but he would have to wait for the hotdog for at least an hour. He claimed he told them to cancel the order as he was getting late. But the staff allegedly did not respond properly. Arora said, "They said how can we take money from you without giving you the food? I said that means you want me to wait here. I questioned why they were not canceling my order. And that is how the arguments started. We started abusing each other and I got angry and even banged my hand on the reception counter, breaking the glass."

He left soon after. "When I reached home I felt bad. I thought the staff lost money because of me. So I decided to visit them again, apologise, and pay them. But they handed me over me to the police," Arora said.



Aansh Arora

What happened

On May 12 around 1.30 am he claimed he went to the convenience store. While his brother waited in their car, Arora went in. But he claimed the store staff called the police who were in a police van nearby. Arora said they arrested him under Section 151 of CrPc (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offence). When his brother saw them and came to ask what had happened, they allegedly arrested him too.

The police allegedly took their mobile phones. Arora claimed that five to six policemen then beat them up at the Indirapuram police station. His constant requests to let them inform his family were allegedly ignored. They were then put inside the lock-up at around 3 am.

The next morning their parents arrived at the same police station as the brothers hadn't returned, and were allegedly misled by the police. Around 10.30 am that day, Arora claimed his brother was taken to a room behind the police station and brutally beaten again. "When my brother was brought back to the cell, he was unable to walk and was howling and screaming in pain. After that they dragged me from the cell to the same room and asked me to count till 40, and each time I reached 40, they hit me," Arora added.

According to Arora, they also warned him that if he skipped a number they would make him restart and beat him again. He claimed the policemen continued to beat him mercilessly on his legs and feet with a bat.

Granted bail

Their parents then returned, having made all possible enquiries and finding that Arora and his brother were at the Indirapuram police station. After begging for information and requesting the officers, it was revealed to them that Arora and his brother were in the lock-up and would be produced before a magistrate that day.

They were produced in the evening court of S D M Ghaziabad, and granted bail. Later Arora and his brother were taken to a hospital by their parents. While Arora was admitted, his brother was allowed to go after being administered First Aid.

Police speak

Upendra Agarwal, SSP of Ghaziabad said, "As of now I am unaware about this incident. I will verify and inquire into it."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates