Updated: Apr 15, 2019, 19:47 IST | PTI

He was beaten up in Khambalpada and Saralgaon areas several times by the accused who demanded that he return Rs 2 lakh he had taken from Kate

Thane Crime: 3 booked for kidnapping, assaulting, firing at man
Thane: Three persons have been booked for allegedly kidnapping and firing at a man in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said Monday. The incident happened on Saturday, an official said. "Tempo driver Mangesh Shelar was standing outside his home at around 6:30pm when accused Tanaji Kate, Vinay Iyer and Sanjay came there and forcibly took him to a desolate place," he said.

According to the complainant, he was beaten up in Khambalpada and Saralgaon areas several times by the accused who demanded that he return Rs 2 lakh he had taken from Kate, the official said. "A cousin who was called there by Shelar was also beaten up. The complainant has said that Kate pulled out a revolver and fired it close to his face, injuring his ear. We are probing the chain of events," he said.

Shelar previously used to work for Kate, the official said. A case for attempt to murder and kidnapping has been registered with Dombivali police station on Sunday, the official said, adding that Iyer has been arrested while a hunt for Kate and Sanjay was on.

