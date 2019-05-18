Two Brothers tried to kill sister's husband on their wedding night, arrested

crime

They were arrested from Gurgaon

New Delhi: Police on Friday arrested two brothers for attacking their brother-in-law in an alleged attempt of honour killing. The alleged incident occurred in Uttam Nagar on Tuesday night, and the accused were arrested from Gurgaon.

The accused identified as Neeraj (32) and Nitin (28), residents of Hastsaal village have allegedly tried to kill their sister's husband on their wedding night. The couple married against their brother's wish, said the police.

"On Tuesday night when the victim was passing a gym along with his friends, he met one person and started talking to him. The elder brother of his wife was also nearby. Suddenly, his wife's younger brother came on a motorcycle and pulled out his pistol," Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

The victim, a gym trainer, tried to flee from the spot but the accused fired at him and the bullet hit in his right hand after which he fell down on the spot, the officer said.

The brothers also allegedly thrashed the victim but soon police reached the spot after they heard gunshots. The accused had fled from the spot, the officer added.

In another case, unknown bike-borne assailants killed a key witness in the Yusuf murder case on Wednesday. The key witness is identified as Shyam Babu said police.

Yusuf, the nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, was shot dead on February 1.

Shahabuddin was elected four times as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Siwan. He was imprisoned for 11 years for his involvement in the murder of Rajiv Roshan.

The death of Yusuf came less than a week after a Bihar court framed charges against Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case.

