Mumbai crime: Sub-inspector put behind bars for raping, assaulting domestic help

Whenever the two had a fight over domestic matters, the accused would allegedly beat her up and lock her in a room before leaving home

Accused Praful Agawane

A sub-inspector posted with the Kanjurmarg police station, Praful Agawane, has landed behind bars for raping and assaulting a domestic help, who has been staying at his house with her two children since a year. The Vikhroli Police registered a case in the matter based on the victim's statement.

According to the police, Agawane and his wife separated a year ago. After that he hired a full-time domestic help to cook and clean his house. In a couple of months they started spending time together and one day the accused allegedly promised to marry her. The victim was also separated from her husband. According to the victim's statement, the accused had even established sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage.

However, soon they started having fights over domestic matters and every time Agawane used to assault her. The woman told the police that Agawane was very aggressive and whenever he got angry, he would abuse her and lock her up in a room before leaving.

On May 18, after a fight over his promise of marriage, Agawane asked the victim to leave, but when she didn't, he beat her up. After that he locked her in a room and left.

Somehow the victim managed to contact her brother, who also lives in Mumbai, and narrated her ordeal. After he called the control room, a team reached the spot and rescued the victim.

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "After the victim recorded her statement, we registered an FIR in the matter under sections 376, 324, 323, 509, 342 of IPC. The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till May 25."

