Between the real and the abstract

Explore unseen works by Modern artist FN Souza at a Colaba gallery

Exhibition

Witness 11 paintings by eminent artist FN Souza collected from private collections and put on display in Mumbai for the very first time at an exhibition titled Luminous Solitude. Belonging mainly to the period between 1960s and 1990s, six of them are oils while five are works on paper.



FN Souza

Souza founded the Bombay Progressive Artists' Group in 1947 year along with other big names including MF Hussain and SH Raza. "Post Independence, Souza was one of the first painters to get international recognition. When the country was struggling to start afresh, Souza and his contemporaries gave a new voice to Indian art," says Puneet Shah, founder of Akara Art, sharing why he chose Souza's works for the solo exhibition marking the gallery's 10th anniversary. "Souza left behind a legacy of art that was probably much ahead of its time," he adds.

ON: June 22, Tuesday-Saturday, 11.30 am to 6.30 pm

AT: Akara Art, 1st Floor, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, Apollo Bandar, Colaba

CALL: 7777096686

