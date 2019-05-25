Mumbai Crime: Husband held for forcing wife to sleep with others, recording it

crime

Whenever she refused, he allegedly threatened to kill their child, and to post the videos on social media; his lawyer says case is false. The accused was produced in the Borivli court

When confronted by the woman, her husband said it was his fantasy to see her with another person. Representation picture

The Kasturba Marg police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly forcing his wife to have sex with others, filming this, and threatening to post the videos on social media. The man's lawyer has alleged that this is a fake case and his client, in fact, has a video showing his wife having sex with someone else and he had caught her.

On Thursday, when the accused, who is a captain in the Merchant Navy and was on duty abroad arrived in India, the Kasturba Marg police arrested him. A lookout notice had been issued against him and he was caught at the Mumbai International Airport. He was produced in the Borivali court on Friday, which remanded him in police custody till May 29.

Horror began in 2016

According to police sources, the accused and the survivor fell in love, and got married in 2009. They have a five-year-old child. As per the statement given to the police by the survivor, one night in 2016, her husband came home with a man she did not know. She did not ask much about the person. The statement says they all had dinner and drinks together and later her husband forced her to sleep with the man. As she was drunk, she was not much aware, but woke up in pain the next morning. When she spoke to her husband, he showed her a video of her and the man. When she confronted him, her husband allegedly said it was his fantasy to see her with another person.

The survivor further says in her statement that her husband forced her to have sex with many other persons in front of him, and every time made videos of this. When she refused to agree to his demands, he allegedly threatened to kill their child and to make the videos viral. The survivor was scared and in no condition to tell anyone her troubles. But in the month of November she got hold of one video recorded by her husband, and narrated her ordeal to her mother, who is a retired Maharashtra policewoman. Her mother took the survivor to the police and she registered a complaint in the month of February this year.

Lawyers' say

"The accused has made my client's life hell. Luckily she got evidence using which she was able to register the complaint with the police," said the survivor's lawyer, advocate Bharat Mane. However, the defence lawyer claimed the allegations were false. "All the allegations against my client are baseless. As the complainant's mother was from the police department, she falsely trapped my client in a fake case. My client has video evidence in which the complainant is seen having sex with another person. She was caught red-handed by my client," said advocate Kishor Shetty.

"The case was registered under Sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 377 (unnatural offence) and 120 (b) of IPC; and under the IT Act's section 66 (I) in the Borivli police station on February 23 and later it was transferred to the Kasturba Marg police station. As the accused works in the Merchant Navy, he was out of India. A look out notice was issued against him to all the airports. Yesterday when he arrived from Dubai in Mumbai, Immigration Department officials at the international airport caught him and handed him to us," said a police officer from the Kasturba Marg police station.

