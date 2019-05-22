Woman lawyer sends obscene messages to ex-minister-turned judge; apologises

Published: May 22, 2019, 09:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The woman advocate had filed a false case against another advocate alleging sexual harassment. But, during the hearing, it was learnt that the woman who sent obscene messages to a former minister and a sub-judge

A 52-year-old woman lawyer, who sent obscene messages to a sub-judge and former minister allegedly under depression, escaped disciplinary action from the Bar Council of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, as she tendered an unconditional apology through sworn affidavits. Considering her age, a special committee of the council comprising senior advocate R Singaravelan, chairman, members Ravi Shanmugam and S Ilamvaluthi accepted her apology and refrained from initiating any adverse action against her.

The committee stated, "A woman advocate coming forward to practice in courts at the age of 52 is very rare that too in mofussil areas. Therefore, we are not inclined to drive her out of the legal profession. Moreover, if a woman is punished, her entire family faces humiliation in society for generations together. In view of such thoughts, we avoid imposing any major punishment against her and choose to close all the complaints accepting her unconditional apology."

According to Times of India, the issue pertains to a complaint made by the woman advocate against another advocate alleging sexual harassment. However, during the hearing, it came to light that it was, in fact, the woman who sent obscene messages to a former minister and a sub-judge. To get away from the offence, the woman lawyer had registered a false complaint with the Bar Council.

