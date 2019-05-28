Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon

national

The elevated road, which will improve connectivity for vehicles taking the Bandra-Worli sea-link route, has been in the pipeline for years due to delay in getting environmental clearances and model code of conduct

The project involves construction of two ramps - 140-metres-long and 7.5-metres-wide each - connecting K C Marg in Bandra Reclamation to the Bandra Worli Sea Link. Pics/Shadab Khan

Almost after four years of planning, work on the construction of the elevated road that will connect the Bandra Reclamation to the Bandra Worli Sea Link will finally begin this month. The R3-crore project, which will improve connectivity for vehicles taking the Bandra-Worli sea-link route, has been in the pipeline since 2015 due to delay in procuring environmental clearances followed by the model code of conduct.

The project involves the construction of two ramps — 140-metres-long and 7.5-metres-wide each — connecting K C Marg in Bandra Reclamation to the Bandra Worli Sea Link. Civic officials said the survey that is conducted prior to the project had been done and work on demarcation of alignment started on Monday. “Following the demarcation, work on the approach road will begin within the next one week, and we will try to finish this before monsoon arrives,” said an official from H West ward.

Currently, after exiting the Reclamation flyover vehicles take a subway to go towards K C Marg or S V Road. Civic officials claim that once the ramps are constructed, it would take vehicles 5-10 minutes to travel from Mount Mary to Western Express Highway during peak hours instead of the current 15-20 minutes.

The official further said that it would take 12 months (excluding the monsoon season) to complete the project, and added that even though the contractor — Pragati Enterprises — was appointed in January, work on the project couldn’t start, as they did not have the necessary approvals including the one from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. "Though we had applied for the approval, we received the environmental clearance in the first week of March. After that the code of conduct was in place and we had to wait until the Lok Sabha elections got over before the work could begin,” said the official.

Speaking of a few hurdles that are yet to be dealt with, a civic official said that some encroachments including eight to 10 hutments would have to be removed before work on the ramps start. Speaking to mid-day, Sharad Ugade, assistant municipal commissioner of H West ward said, “The connector will ease traffic congestion significantly in the reclamation area, especially for vehicles moving towards Lilavati Hospital and S V Road. Coordinated efforts are underway, and after resolving certain issues, the project will be completed at the earliest.”

Rs 3cr

Total cost of the project

12

No. of months it will take to complete the project

