Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated

Summer blends

Summer is well and truly here! As the mercury hits new highs, it becomes imperative to ensure proper hydration for your body to function and make up for water lost by sweating. While there are the usual suspects such as chaas (Indian buttermilk), juice, fruit and, of course, good old water, another less talked about but an excellent source of hydration is tea.

Single-origin teas and blends are made with a variety of interesting ingredients: fruit, dry fruit, flowers, herbs, and spices. Several of these have proven therapeutic effects, which add to an already good reputation for antioxidant-and-flavonoid-rich tea. There is a growing body of evidence to show that drinking more tea has a positive effect:

Research by the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition and The British Dietetic Association recommend tea as a source for hydration, even over water. While water simply replaces fluid, tea has the added benefit of introducing antioxidants. With an increasing demand for tea flavours, there are new variants of teas and new combinations that are being introduced to battle the Indian summer. Kausshal Dugarr, founder and CEO of Teabox recommends summer teas which will keep you hydrated.

Mango Strawberry Tea

Is Indian summer complete without the king of fruits? A scrumptious combination is mango and strawberry which makes the tea fragrant and juicy, and the two make a glorious sweet-meets-tart combination. You can add a little spearmint and passion fruit as well, in there! This refreshing drink can go very well with creamy desserts and cheese puffs.

Mint Jamun Tea

There are some combinations that feel unconventional at first, and logical after you've had a taste! The mint jamun black tea is an example, featuring ingredients that normally are not seen together. It's very fruity and sure to bring in waves of childhood nostalgia. It’s also incredibly healthy as the jamun (or black plum) has several medicinal benefits.

Chilli Berry Black

Now here's something for the truly adventurous, with a mélange of ingredients. Try blending these fruits: Apple, strawberry, pineapple, and blueberries. You can add hibiscus for some briskness. And then the kicker: chili flakes and red pepper for that zing, and some ginger for sharpness. This blend can taste great hot, cold or iced and is sure to become a favourite evening perk-me-up.

Orange Pineapple Black

There’s only one way to describe this one: Cheerful. From the bright colour, to the juicy taste of orange and pineapple. From that citrusy fragrance to a fruity aftertaste: this combination is truly a joy in a cup. This combination can be had plain but will taste great with a bit of honey, which only adds to the cheerfulness. A simple, yet delightful cup, it gives an instant jump of joy.

Blackberry Black

Calling all berry aficionados! It's amazing to feel the various tastes playing around in your mouth: The sweetness of strawberry, the tartness of blackberry, and the fragrance of blueberries. A very classy concoction, with its smoky and earthy character, and fruity aroma, this tea is an explosion of berries. The combination will taste stupendous with ice, especially on a hot afternoon.

These interesting, adventurous summer tea blends are a great way to include antioxidants in your diet as well as keep the body hydrated. One can experiment with a variety of interesting ingredients, such as raisins, plums, dates, cornflower, spearmint, wintergreen, star anise, cinnamon… The possibilities are endless, really, with tea!

