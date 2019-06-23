Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old arrested for flashing school girl in public toilet in Santacruz

crime

The accused exposed himself to the 11-year-old schoolgirl and when she screamed, he threatened her with dire consequences

Representational image

A 23-year-old unemployed man was arrested by the airport police for flashing a minor girl in a public toilet in Santacruz East. The public toilet has a common passageway for men and women, the police stated. The man exposed himself to the 11-year-old schoolgirl when she was on her way to the washroom.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: ATM flasher held after woman films act, shows cops

When the girl screamed, the man allegedly threatened her with dire consequences, the police added. She called her relatives who later informed the police. According to the Times of India, the man was booked under the Pocso Act for criminal intimidation, sexual harassment and insult. After three days in police custody, the accused was sent to judicial custody on Thursday. The police said that the man had been in an inebriated condition when he committed the crime. Alka Mandve, the senior inspector of the airport police, supervised the team that tracked down the accused.

Also Read: Constable booked for flashing private parts before women in Mumbai

In another incident, the MIDC police arrested an 18-year-old boy from his house at Ghodbunder Road after a woman filed a complaint that he had flashed her through video calls on WhatsApp. The 35-year-old victim, who resides in Andheri East, had approached the cops after the incident. The case was registered on the same day. The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjit Kumar Phulsagar. Nitin Alaknure, senior inspector of MIDC police station, said, "The accused made random calls to the woman's WhatsApp number. Whenever she received them, he flashed her. After she approached us, we registered a case against an unknown person and started investigating the matter."

