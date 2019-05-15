Constable booked for flashing private parts before women in Mumbai

crime

The accused identified as Harishchandra Lahane was at the balcony where women were also sitting. He hurled abuses, went back and returned naked

A police constable on Tuesday has been booked for allegedly flashing his private parts before women in Nehru Nagar the police said.

According to Vilash Shinde, senior Police Inspector, "Harishchandra Lahane has been living there for the last ten years. On May 10, he went to the balcony where women were also sitting. He hurled abuses, went back and returned naked. He was arrested. The court granted him bail. An inter-departmental inquiry will be done."

The police have registered a case under 354 (A) (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Mumbai police arrested a 38-year-old pervert who was caught on camera flashing a woman inside an ATM centre in the middle of the night. The woman, whose birthday it was was heading back home around 3 am when the incident took place in her locality. The arrested accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumbharkar, a resident of Kopri. Instead of being intimidated by the flasher, the woman took out her mobile phone and recorded the act. She then uploaded it on her twitter handle, tagging the Mumbai police.

The MIDC police arrested an 18-year-old boy from his house at Ghodbunder Road after a woman filed a complaint that he had flashed her through video calls on WhatsApp. The 35-year-old victim from Andheri East had approached the cops regarding the incident. The case was registered the same day. The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjit Kumar Phulsagar. Nitin Alaknure, senior inspector of MIDC police station, said, "The accused made random calls to the woman's WhatsApp number. Whenever she received them, he flashed her. After she approached us, we registered a case against an unknown person and started investigating the matter."

