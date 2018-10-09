Mumbai Crime: Youth held for flashing woman over WhatsApp

crime

The 35-year-old victim, who resides in Andheri East, had approached the cops on October 5. The case was registered the same day. The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjit Kumar Phulsagar

Representational picture

On Monday, the MIDC police arrested an 18-year-old boy from his house at Ghodbunder Road after a woman filed a complaint that he had flashed her through video calls on WhatsApp on October 3 and 4. The 35-year-old victim, who resides in Andheri East, had approached the cops on October 5. The case was registered the same day. The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjit Kumar Phulsagar.

Nitin Alaknure, senior inspector of MIDC police station, said, "The accused made random calls to the woman's WhatsApp number. Whenever she received them, he flashed her. After she approached us, we registered a case against an unknown person and started investigating the matter."

"During investigation, the cops got to know that the accused found the mobile phone, from which he made the calls, lying on the road a couple of days back. He replaced the sim with his own and activated the owner's WhatsApp. Thereafter, he started making random calls. There is no connection between the woman and the actual owner of the phone," added Alaknure.

An officer privy to the investigation said, "It is the first time that we have received such a complaint." When asked why he flashed the woman, Phulsagar told the cops, "Mujhe majaa aata tha (I used to have fun)." "The accused had downloaded an application which helped him check the numbers and DPs of WhatsApp users. Based on these he called up women and flashed them," said another officer. Phulsagar, who has been arrested under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act, will be produced before the Andheri court on Tuesday.

