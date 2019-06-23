Mumbai: Woman thrashes railway staffer for stealing her mobile phone

crime

The concerned lady, Nandini Belekar, had gone to purchase a railway ticket and mistakenly left her cellphone at the ticket counter of Mumbai Central railway station

A video of a woman thrashing a railway staffer has gone viral. The concerned lady, Nandini Belekar, had gone to purchase a railway ticket and mistakenly left her cellphone at the ticket counter of Mumbai Central railway station.

Minutes after she realised that she had left her cellphone, she went back to collect it. When she asked the railway staffer about it, he denied having seen her cellphone. As she suspected he was lying, she entered his cabin, and saw that he had the phone, and had removed the SIM card from it. Hence, she lost her temper and thrashed him.

According to sources, the railway official has been identified as Manoj Jaiswal, Sr ACC. The incident occurred on June 20 when Belekar reached Mumbai Central at 5 pm with her friend, and bought a ticket to Khar. While speaking with mid-day, Ravindra Bhakar, CPRO Western Railway, said, "The female passenger alleged that she forgot her mobile at the booking counter at Mumbai Central at 6 pm. She checked the clerk's pocket and found her mobile."

Shailendra Dhiwar, senior inspector GRP Mumbai Central, said, "We have not received any complaint from the female passenger." He added, "Based on the reports, the booking clerk has been suspended."

