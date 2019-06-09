Man sodomised by gang; beer bottle and toothpicks inserted in anus

crime

The victim was beaten, robbed and assaulted by inserting a beer bottle and toothpicks in his anus. When he managed to escape the spot, he took refuge in a temple

Representational image

A 32-year-old man was allegedly sodomised and beaten up at knifepoint by a group of people in the famous Panchavati area. The victim had gone to Nashik to invite his friend to his wedding when a group of people assaulted him by inserting a beer bottle and toothpicks in his anus. They also thrashed him mercilessly. The victim somehow managed to flee the spot and took refuge in a temple. Bhadrakali Cops have registered a complaint against unknown persons and probing the matter.

Anand (name changed) resident of Kottayam district, works as a medical educator. He was getting married in July and decided to visit Nashik to invite his friends for his big day. "I reached Nashik on 4th June around 10 pm and as soon as I got down, I went to Hotel Vaibhav, where I checked in," told Anand.

"I went to the Bhadrakali area for dinner at around 11 pm and took an auto on my way back to the hotel. When the auto reached Damodar Theatre, the auto driver stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road. Four to five men who were standing in the alley, jumped into the auto." added Anand. When the victim tried to protest, one of the men flashed a knife and asked him to keep quiet. They took the auto to the Panchavati area where they started drinking. "They snatched my cellphone and Rs 10,000 from my wallet." The assault did not stop there, two people held him down, took off his pants and inserted a beer bottle in his anus followed by toothpicks.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old auto driver sodomises minor neighbour, arrested

The victim somehow managed to escape the spot and took refuge in a temple. "It was around 2.30 am when an old man near the temple gave me a sheet to cover myself. I spent the night at the temple and immediately rushed to the Bhadrakali police station to register a complaint" Anand said.

"As soon as we received the complainant, we took the victim for a medical examination and found marks of abuse," said Mangal Singh Suryavanshi, Senior Inspector Bhadrakali police station. "We have registered a case against the accused under IPC 367 (wrongful confinement) and 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt)," he added.

Also Read: Mumbai: Minors accused of abusing three kids were sodomised by 20-year-old

Top Stories

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates