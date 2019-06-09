Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar to move an application against Thane prison authorities

crime

The Thane prison authorities took him to a nearby civil hospital and conducted checkups for the ailments which he was not suffering

Iqbal Kaskar

Iqbal Kaskar is likely to move an application before the Thane sessions court in order to issue show cause notice against the Thane Central Prison authority for not obeying the court order of June 4. On June 4, 2019, the Thane session court Judge Rajendra Tambe had directed the Thane prison authorities to take Kaskar to J.J. Hospital or St. George hospital of Mumbai for his checkup and treatment but despite the order by the court, the prison authorities took him to a nearby civil hospital and conducted checkups for the ailments which he was not suffering.

Iqbal Kaskar's lawyer Vishal Ingavale said, "On Friday Kaskar was taken to a civic hospital despite court giving permission to take him to J J or St. George hospital. Further they had done wrong checkups of Kaskar. In the application, we have mentioned that Kaskar had been suffering from high blood pressure and also has some kind of swelling in his feet. He barely walks and his shoulder is also paining. But the authority didn't take any tests related to the same health issue, rather they shockingly asked to take his ECG and blood pressure from which he was not suffering. I spoke with Mr. Kaskar, he told he never had a complaint of chest pain to police. It means, the authorities clearly violated court orders and we will file an application for show cause notice on Monday at the session's court,"

Thane Central Prison Supretendent, Nitin Vayachal told the Asian Age, "We have not violated any procedure or court order. We took him towards the civil hospital and that the doctor had to decide whether the patient should be transferred to J J or St. George hospital. It is not for the accused to decide."

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police had arrested Kaskar in September 2017 on the charges of extortion.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates