Mumbai Crime: Women dies in sleep, child critical after oil tanker dashes another at Vikhroli

Two women were sleeping under the stationery tanker at Vikhroli, Mumbai when the incident happened

Two women were crushed and one child was critically injured after an oil tanker which was getting parked by a driver, dashed to another oil tanker on Saturday night around 9.35pm at Vikhroli. The women were sleeping under the stationery tanker

The injured was shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. The Vikhroli Parksite cops have registered offence against unknown tanker driver as he ran away from the spot after the incident.

On Saturday night around 9.35pm on the Powai road number 17, opposite hotel Timbuktu Vikhroli west, one Oil tanker with registration number MH 04 HS 1369 was already parked parallel to the road. Three people including 2 women and one child were sleeping under the tanker.

A driver of another Oil tanker with the registration number MH 04 GR 2369 was parking his tanker. The driver lost control and dashed to other tanker resulting in his tanker crushing trio sleeping under it. An officer from Vikhroli Parksite police station said, "Out of trio two women died on spot, while the child who is seriously injured who is shifted to Rajawadi hospital."

The deceased have been identified as Laxmi Khandu Waghmare (50years) and Sayama Sahebrao Waghmare (15-years) while 3-year-old Kartik Ganesh Waghmare was severely injured. The tankers are in possession of the police and the process to register offence was on till late at night.

