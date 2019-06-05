Mahalaxmi car accident: Mercedes driver wasn't drunk, say cops
Adani spent a night in Agripada lock-up and was brought to court on Tuesday
Malabar Hill resident Chaitya Adani was granted bail on Tuesday after 16 hours of being arrested for allegedly ramming his car into a pedestrian near Mahalaxmi racecourse.
The police said that Adani was not drunk while driving.
A senior officer from Tardeo police station told The Times Of India, "The incident took place on Monday around 9 pm after Adani dropped his father’s guests at Jacob Circle and was returning home. Adani, who has a licence, knocked down a carpenter, Rajendra Prasad Ram, who was crossing the road near Mahalaxmi racecourse."
On seeing the Mercedes moving towards him, Ram stopped in the middle of the street. Seeing this, Adani assumed that he would move ahead so he took a turn to his right but then Ram moved backwards and was hit. The Mercedes them rammed into a Volvo which was coming from the opposite direction.
The officer added, "After his arrest, Adani was subjected to a test, which showed that he was not drunk."
Adani spent a night in Agripada lock-up and was brought to court on Tuesday and released after paying Rs 15000 cash bail.
