Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad

crime

The complainant, who lives in Charkop, was introduced to the duo by one of her friends, said the sources. The incident happened at Nagar's house when she went there on Friday to discuss about a project

Representational Pic

The Charkop police have arrested a film producer and a music composer for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old model. The incident took place on Friday and the victim registered a complaint the next day.

The police arrested producer Mundra Singh Nagar and composer Karan Wahi from their home in Bhoomi Park Mhada colony, Malad West, soon after the complaint was registered on Sunday. They produced the accused in a court which remanded them in judicial custody, said senior inspector Sawant, Charkop police station.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai college to intern: Settle with your molester

The complainant, who lives in Charkop, was introduced to the duo by one of her friends, said the sources. The incident happened at Nagar’s house when she went there on Friday to discuss about a project.

The victim, in her complaint, said that during the meeting, both Nagar and Wahi offered her to work with them as an assistant director for their upcoming film and later organised a party at Nagar’s house.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Civic hospital doctor molests intern in Vashi; arrested

The woman alleged that when she went to the kitchen, Nagar followed her and forcibly hugged her. He also tried to kiss her, said the complainant, adding that she then rushed out of the kitchen. The model said she fell asleep in the hall later as she was tired. She woke up in the morning with pain in the chest and went to the bathroom to check. She alleged that she found scratches on her chest. She alleged that the accused sexually assault and abused her when she was asleep.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Two arrested for stalking, molesting teenager

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates