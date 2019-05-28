Mumbai crime: Two arrested for stalking, molesting teenager
The woman said that the duo had been stalking her for several days but she was refraining from lodging a complaint because of her parents
A 19-year old girl was allegedly stalked, molested and threatened by two men while she was on her way to college in Goregaon West on Sunday. The passers-by nabbed the two accused, Sushil Kahar,22 and Manish Chouhan, 20 and handed them over to the police.
The woman said that the duo had been stalking her for several days but she was refraining from lodging a complaint because of her parents who would not allow her to step out of the house if they found out.
The victim in her statement to the police said that was walking to her college on Saturday at around 9.30 am when the accused started following her and passed lewd comments. When she started walking faster, Kahar came up from behind and touched her inappropriately.
She shouted for help but Kahar abused her and touched her again. She further stated that the Chouhan started laughing at her and threatened to kill her if she screamed.
Having heard her screams, four to five passers-by rushed to her aid and nabbed Kahar and Chouhan. They called the Goregaon police who reached the spot and arrested the duo.
The accused have been booked under section 354A (sexual harassment); 354 (D) (stalking); 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace); 506 (criminal intimidation); and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
An officer from Goregaon police station told Hindustan Times, "We are trying to find out if the accused have a criminal record. They are in police custody. We’ll find out if they targeted any other women too."
