Woman's decapitated head found after earphones gets entangled in lift

national

The police found earphones plugged in the severed head and suspect the earphone cable might have got entangled in the collapsible grill of the lift leading to the accident

Representational image

In a bizarre incident, a 48-year-old woman's head was severed from the body after it got stuck in an elevator of a plastic manufacturing factory in Vadodara city. According to the police, the deceased identified as Sushila Vishwakarma took the elevator from the ground floor for the top floor when the incident happened. The deceased who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, worked as a help in the unit and came for work around 8 am. She took the elevator for the third floor when her head got stuck in the lift.

Also Read: Mumbai: 7-year-old boy crushed to death in freak elevator accident in Vashi

According to the Indian Express, her severed head was found on the ground floor and the body got dragged with the lift to the third floor. The police found earphones plugged in the severed head and suspect the earphone cable might have got entangled in the collapsible grill of the lift leading to the accident. The investigating officer, M N Saporiya of Bapod police station said. "The elevator, which is without a roof, is used specifically for carrying goods. We are speculating that she was using her phone and absent-mindedly she tried to stick her head outside the lift, which started heading up and the accident happened. Hence her body was dragged till the last floor and head got severed."

The body was retrieved with the help of fire officials and handed over to the family after post-mortem. Inspector T R Bamaniya from Bapod police station said, a case of accidental death has been filed and are trying to find out if the elevator was faulty.

Also Read: Mumbai: Man dies while repairing elevator, falls off 15th floor of building

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates