Pune: 21-year-old MBBS student commits suicide

The police have identified the deceased as Sahil Joshi (21), a resident of Gujrat Society in Kothrud, Pune. A national-level swimmer, he'd represented the state several times and won seven medals

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old national-level swimmer and medical student committed suicide at his residence in Pune. The police have identified the deceased as Sahil Joshi (21), a resident of Gujrat Society in Kothrud, Pune. At present, officials have registered the case at Kothrud police station and are trying to find more details.

Senior inspector Pratibha Joshi, in-charge of Kothrud police station, said, "Sahil was an only child. He committed suicide in his bedroom on Friday afternoon around 2 pm by hanging. His mother was in the kitchen while his father was out for work. He was a national-level swimmer and had won seven medals at national meets and several medals at the state level as well."

She added, "He was a second-year MBBS student. His last conversation was with his father, who asked him to study instead of spending time on the cell phone. We have not found any suicide note and are probing the case. Our team is inspecting his social media accounts and trying to talk to his friends to get some answers."

His mother was in a state of shock, and his father said, "I have lost everything." A friend, on the condition of anonymity, said, "Sahil was a sweet and nature-loving boy. His mother used to shadow him at every swimming competition and accompany him to the swimming tank. This is a shock for us, too."

