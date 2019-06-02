Mumbai event: Watch screening of Sujata, Bandini at Peddar Road

sunday-mid-day

As part of the celebrations, the Bimal Roy film, along with Bandini and Tere Ghar Ke Samne, will be screened from June 2-4

Posters of Sujata and Bandini. Pic/Shadab Khan

In a scene from yesteryear film Sujata, which stars Nutan and Sunil Dutt, a pandit says, 'People of lower caste release a gas which is poisonous'. Made by Bimal Roy, who gave a Dickensian touch to his stories, the film is a love story between an untouchable woman and an upper caste man. "The film addresses the rampant discrimination that goes on in the name of caste, and the persistent myths surrounding the issue. Having said that, it also goes beyond caste, touching upon the crying need of acceptance and the unbearable pain of rejection," says Rinky Roy, daughter and biographer of Bimal Roy.

This week, the 22-year-old Bimal Roy Memorial will celebrate Sujata, which completes 60 years along with screenings of Bandini and Tere Ghar Ke Samne. The event will also include a presentation by Mohnish Behl, son of Nutan, along with his daughter Pranutan, as well as a talk by Tanuja. Interestingly, Sujata was first released in Cannes on April 16, 1959. As Rinky recollects, "We were in London at the time. My father held a public celebration at Shivaji Park with fireworks. It was attended by all his stars. Nutan was one of his favourite actresses. The relevance of Sujata will last as long as Indian society has a caste-based hierarchy."



Rinky Roy, daughter and biographer of Bimal Roy

Most of the subjects chosen by Bimal Roy have been timeless. For instance, Do Bigha Zamin, is about land grabbing in the Indian rural society, that continues to this day. At the 22-year-old foundation, Rinky is also working on restoring her father's works and making it available to generations to come. "The body recognises deserving young filmmakers who are keeping alive the tradition of socially relevant cinema, makeup artists, sound recordists and technicians. I want to bring my father's work back to cinemas. He does not belong to the Netflix culture."

