Shivaji Park to get coloured chips instead of paint on its boundary wall

The new chips at Shivaji Park. Pic/Sameer Markande

In a move that will save money and time, the BMC has started the work of beautifying Shivaji Park by laying coloured chips on the boundary walls instead of painting it. The walls would usually be painted twice a year at an expense of about Rs 4 lakh. The boundary walls are popular rest stops for joggers and walkers. This would result in frequent wear and tear and result in frequent paint jobs. The coloured chips are a good option as they are low on maintenance and give a colourful look to the park, said officials.

In addition, with several events taking place at Shivaji Park, the gates near the Mayor's bungalow will now open differently, as police authorities had suggested changing the folds, said officials. This would be useful during crowd management. While the proposal is still in the planning stage, BMC officials said it is likely to be done after monsoon. At Shivaji Park, the last round of beautification had taken place in 2015 when the BMC had changed the walkway and made it wide and uniform with a single pavement design. The local corporator had also created a selfie point near the park.

AG Khairnar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, said, "The new coloured chips will be a good choice for better maintenance and cleanliness. The earlier parapet of the boundary wall used to gather a lot of dust and used to be difficult to clean, but now that will not be the case. These chips will be more maintenance-friendly. And, we do not plan to change the design of the gates, but there is a proposal for replacing three to four gates of the park as suggested by police authorities so that there is mob protection possible and crowd management is made simpler. The designs are not yet finalised as it is still in the planning stage."

