Mumbai Crime: Man killed by mob in BKC; seven arrested in case

The deceased has been identified as Amir Datar Sheikh alias Babubhai. He tried to intervene when his friend was being beaten up for a video he posted on Facebook

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have arrested seven persons and searching for 15 others in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old man. One of the arrested accused is the husband of a local corporator.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Datar Sheikh alias Babubhai. According to the police, Amir had intervened during a dispute that surfaced over a Facebook post. Local activist, Mohammed Rafiq Abdul Sayyed, used to regularly post videos of local issues on Facebook every Friday. On May 31, he posted a video regarding a slum rehabilitation issue, accusing Gulnaz Qureshi, corporator from the AIMIM party, and her husband Salim Qureshi of wrongdoing in rehabilitation. Subsequently around 11.45 pm, around 15 to 20 people led by Salim reached Mohammed's house in Tata Colony, Bharat Nagar.

"They questioned Mohammed about the video and asked him to delete it. But, Mohammed refused to budge," an officer attached to BKC police station informed. Salim and his men then allegedly mercilessly attacked Mohammed with bamboo sticks and iron rods. This was when Amir, who lives nearby, intervened to save his friend Mohammed. "But eventually, he was beaten to death by the mob. Another person, Tariq Shaukat Ali Khan, was also beaten up. The injured were rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where Amir was declared dead. He sustained head and other internal injuries," Kalpna Gadekar, senior inspector, said.

