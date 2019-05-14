Mumbai: Man dies while repairing elevator, falls off 15th floor of building

national

Ketan Bahirat was one of the three repairmen who were working on the lift in Central Garden Condominium Complex near Reliance Mall

Representational image

A man who was repairing the elevator of a building in Chunabhatti fell off from the 15th floor of the highrise. He was rushed to Sion hospital where he was declared dead.

Ketan Bahirat was one of the three repairmen who was working on repairing the elevator in Central Garden Condominium Complex near Reliance Mall.

Bahirat was a resident of Thane working as a technician with Schindler Lifts. He entered the service lift area and allegedly closed the door while his colleague was standing outside. As per the police, the colleague heard a noise and knocked on the elevator door but did not receive any response.

The colleague allegedly rushed to the ground floor and found Bahirat lying there, injured. He was rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead.

According to Inspector Kishor Gharate, Chunabhatti Police have filed an Accidental Death Report.

In a similar incident which happened on the afternoon of April 28, a celebrated dentist, Arnavez Havewala and her daughter lost their life because when their lift got stuck and collapsed. The mother-daughter duo was at the Bhau Daj Lad museum in Byculla zoo. They were coming down from the library on the first floor to the documentation centre on the ground floor when the incident happened.

The museum staff said that there was no lift operator at the time of the incident. An ambulance was called and they were taken to Masina hospital, as per the wish of Dr Havewala.

Masina Hospital released a statement after her death saying, "The patient, Dr Arnavaz Havewala, after she suffered a severe pelvic fracture and injury on her heels due to a fall from a height on April 28, 2019. She was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and later shifted to the ward where she was being monitored by an orthopaedic and general physician. The hospital provided the best possible treatment available."

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates