Jennifer Lopez starts her new tour

The official Instagram handle of The Forum, where Jennifer Lopez will be performing, indicated that it is going to be a houseful evening

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez rocks the stage after years as the singer starts her It's My Party tour. "Tonight's the night! SOOOOOOO excited to show you guys what we've been working so hard on. See you at The Forum! It's party time! (sic)" wrote Lopez on Instagram.

The singer has been regularly sharing the making videos of her tour on YouTube. She first revealed about the tour on the Ellen DeGeneres show in February. Starting on June 8 in California, the tour will go around a number of cities till July 26 with Lopez performing in Miami, according to Billboard.

The official Instagram handle of The Forum, where JLo will be performing, indicated that it is going to be a houseful evening. They posted an image of a billboard which read, "Two nights sold out." The tour comes after a gap of six years. It will also mark Lopez's 50th birthday on July 24.

