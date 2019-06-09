Jennifer Lopez starts her new tour
The official Instagram handle of The Forum, where Jennifer Lopez will be performing, indicated that it is going to be a houseful evening
Jennifer Lopez rocks the stage after years as the singer starts her It's My Party tour. "Tonight's the night! SOOOOOOO excited to show you guys what we've been working so hard on. See you at The Forum! It's party time! (sic)" wrote Lopez on Instagram.
The singer has been regularly sharing the making videos of her tour on YouTube. She first revealed about the tour on the Ellen DeGeneres show in February. Starting on June 8 in California, the tour will go around a number of cities till July 26 with Lopez performing in Miami, according to Billboard.
The official Instagram handle of The Forum, where JLo will be performing, indicated that it is going to be a houseful evening. They posted an image of a billboard which read, "Two nights sold out." The tour comes after a gap of six years. It will also mark Lopez's 50th birthday on July 24.
Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:
- Shilpa Shetty 44th birthday: Raj Kundra's sweet message for 'darling'
- Bharat Box Office Day 3: Stands at Rs 95.50 crore total; all set to enter 100 crore club today
- B-town buzz: Varun Dhawan's old ties, Boman Irani's dinner and Abhishek Kapoor's Sharaabi
- Meghna Gulzar on Deepika Padukone: Not easy for leading lady to transform into acid attack victim
- At 44, Shilpa Shetty can still give the younger actresses a run for their money
- Dimple Kapadia's gorgeous photos from her younger days that will make you say 'wow'
- Do you know about these Bollywood actors' charitable acts?
- When Bollywood stars shared the screen with family members in films
- Boney Kapoor takes South superstar Ajith across three continents
- 'Kabir Singh made me feel that I never want to become this person'
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Does comparison with brother Ayushmann affect Aparshakti Khurana?