SSC results 2019: Ragpicker's daughter gets 85 percent

Madhuri Chavan

Madhuri Chavan, 16, the daughter of a ragpicker, Ganesh Chavan, who is a member of Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat, has scored 85% in SSC. She was studying in Guruvarya Narayan Maharaj Vidyalaya in Saswad. Madhuri is the older daughter of Sunita and Ganesh, both of whom work as ragpickers and earn Rs 18,000 per month.

When the results were out, both her parents were working. From the school, they received a call that their daughter had scored 85%. Ganesh said, "My wife is illiterate while I am mere primary educated. Madhuri and my younger daughter Aarti are our rays of hope. We want them to study and be independent in their lives. I was not aware about the score, but I had faith in my daughter that she would clear the exam. But, I didn't know that that my daughter has scored such brilliant marks, which is more than distinction."

Madhuri said, "I prefer to study at home and pay attention to what is taught in school. Before the exam, I had revised the entire syllabus three times. I do not know what I will do in the future, only that I want to study hard, work and earn a good living so that I can take care of my parents."

