Filmmaker discusses why Mirabai is a role model for women

A filmmaker, inspired by the life of the 16th century poet-saint, will discuss why Mirabai continues to be a role model for all women

Ganga Bhil from Rajasthan, sings a Mira bhajan. Pic/Mrinal Desai

A legend in her own right, 16th century poet-saint Mirabai was termed a difficult woman — someone not easy to contain — so much so that the Mewar community, whose royal family she was married into, erased her from their history-telling for 200 years.

Yet, oral traditions on the ground have kept radical connections to Mira alive. At a new Mumbai Local session, filmmaker Anjali Panjabi, who has spent a remarkable time researching Mira, will make this saint more accessible to us, through folklore and songs.



Anjali Panjabi

Panjabi, who is also creator of the award-winning documentary film, Mira: A Few Things I Know About Her, says, "She crossed class and caste boundaries, chose to be an artiste, and even chose to talk about it. Many of us know something about Mirabai through oral traditions — in songs and stories, people talk about her. Her extraordinary ability to persist with her choices and the self-expression in her songs and bhajans are remarkable. Her life resonates with us, even today. She fires so many imaginations. In telling Mira's story, you are telling your own story."

Apart from talking about Mirabai, Panjabi will also share stories of people, communities and their links to Mirabai, discussing how oral traditions work on the ground and give space to alternative voices.

When: 5 PM onwards

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East

Free

RSVP: in.bookmyshow.com

