Randeep Hooda feels rediscovered as an artiste

Randeep Hooda who has completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film, says it was an honest experience which helped him rediscover himself as an artiste

Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda, who has completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film, says it was an honest experience which helped him rediscover himself as an artiste.

"And it's a wrap for me for Imtiaz Ali's next... wonderful reunion after 5 years of the iconic 'Highway'... An honest experience as always...The joy of work, pushing boundaries... A rediscovery as an artiste, as a person," Randeep tweeted along with a photograph of himself with Imtiaz.

Randeep will reportedly essay a love guru in "Love Aaj Kal 2".

"Love Aaj Kal 2" is a sequel to "Love Aaj Kal", a romantic-comedy film which released in 2009. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The film will release on February 14, 2020.

