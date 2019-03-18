Mumbai: Minors accused of abusing three kids were sodomised by 20-year-old

crime

The police said all the victims and accused are children of labourers working at a construction site on the campus

The Powai police have booked a 20-year-old for sodomising two minors, and the two minors in turn have been booked for sexually assaulting three children inside the campus of a reputable educational institution.

The police said all the victims and accused are children of labourers working at a construction site on the campus. All the children involved were part of the day-care centre on the premises and the incident came to light when the caretaker overheard the three children discuss the abuse among themselves.

On March 14, the caretaker told the Powai cops that she had heard the three children discussing a sexual assault. When she asked the children about it they said they were abused by two kids from the same day-care centre 10 to 15 days ago.

When the caretaker asked both the kids, they confessed to molesting the other three children. She was shocked when they both started crying. "When she took both the kids into confidence, they told her they had been sodomised by a boy living in the same labour colony," said a cop from Powai police station on condition of anonymity. "The police immediately detained the 20-year-old boy from the colony," the cop said.

"We are now considering the opinion of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for the first offence in which the kids are the accused as well as victims," the officer said.

