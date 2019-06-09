Juhu residents demand proposed Mumbai DP road to ease traffic

national

Juhu residents approach authorities, requesting prompt action to decongest the area before the onset of rains

According to the residents, the proposed road would decongest SV Road, Linking Road and Juhu Tara Road

A proposed DP Road, which is yet to be implemented, would have connected SV Road, Linking Road and Juhu Tara Road, argue residents. They feel that this proposed road would have eased the traffic which has increased after the closure of a bridge near SNDT nullah on June 3. Now, the residents have appealed to civic authorities, requesting prompt action before things turn from bad to worse in the monsoons.

Raghunandan Haridas, secretary of Relief Road Housing Association, said, the proposed road is reflected in the documents of DP 90 as well as DP 34. He said, "Due to the absence of the road, commuters are facing a lot of problems."

When mid-day investigated the area, all the three routes were congested. Local MLA Ameet Satam said he was in talks with the BMC's road department officials to study the viability of the project. "Till the time the bridge near SNDT is repaired, we have requested the institute to open its campus doors to traffic. This should happen from Monday onwards," he said. Local municipal councilor Hetal Gala remained unavailable for a comment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates