Mumbai Crime: Woman tries to kill self after being raped, blackmailed by relative

The accused allegedly groped her from behind and when she resisted, he then allegedly raped her at knifepoint

A 27-year-old woman attempted suicide after being raped and blackmailed by a relative. The victim had come to Mumbai in March and the accused, who is a distant relative, subsequently met her at her residence in the city. "He asked her to make coffee for him and as she stepped inside the kitchen the accused allegedly groped her from behind. When she resisted, he picked up a knife and cut her hand. He threatened to harm her further and allegedly raped her at knifepoint," stated a police officer.

The woman said in her statement that the rape took place in March but she didn’t approach the police fearing the social stigma and was scared that her husband would leave her. The next day, the accused allegedly called her demanding Rs 2 lakh claiming that he had recorded the crime on his phone and would post it on social media if she failed to pay him the amount.

As the victim ignored the accused’s calls, he followed her and allegedly disrobed her on the road and started touching her inappropriately. She reported the incident to the police followed which a case was registered against the accused under sections 354 (molestation), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

According to the Indian Express, on learning that an FIR was lodged against him, the accused applied for anticipatory bail following which he got interim relief on June 10. After receiving the bail, he kept demanding money from her. "Blackmailed by the accused and fearing that she would be abandoned by her family if they come to know about the rape, she drank two bottles of phenyl and slit her wrist around 2 am on June 17," a police officer added.

Her husband rushed her to the hospital where she remained unconscious for two days. On Wednesday, the victim then told a woman police officer that she had been raped by the accused. Police then registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 385 (putting the person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Girish Anavkar, the senior police inspector said, "We registered a case on Wednesday morning. We then sent a team and caught the accused. Investigation is underway."

