Mumbai crime: 20-yr-old raped by ex-boyfriend in South Mumbai

crime

Representational picture

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a south Mumbai hotel and briefly recorded over a video call made to her fiancé.

The 25-year-old accused, a native of Kolkata, is absconding after the incident last week. Sources claimed the victim and accused were friends and had dated each other until recently.

However, the girl's parents arranged her marriage with another person, irking the accused, DB Marg police said. He then blackmailed her into the act. A police team has been dispatched to Kolkata but the accused is yet to be arrested.

