22-year-old Nepali man stabbed to death for being bullied

The two got into a row and the argument became so much heated that the accused took out a knife and stabbed Virendra in his neck multiple times

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old Nepali man was stabbed to death by his compatriot who was sick and tired of constantly being bullied by the victim. The horrific incident took place at Central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on Monday night.

The accused, identified as Visha, has been arrested by the Delhi police. According to the police, the accused used to work at an eatery, while the deceased, identified as Virendra used to wash cars for a living. Although the police rushed Virendra to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors due to excessive bleeding.

According to the police, both Virendra and Vishal knew each other for a long time. On Monday night, the two got into a row and the argument became so much heated that the accused took out a knife and stabbed Virendra in his neck multiple times.

The Delhi police have seized the murder weapon. According to a friend of both men, Virendra was addicted to alcohol and used to bully Vishal.

In a similar incident, a 23-year-old Indian-origin woman stabbed her father to death in South Africa while he was trying to intervene in a fight between her estranged parents. The shocking incident took place on July 13 at the local International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) premises where the woman and her family lived.

With inputs from IANS

