Mumbai Crime: Man stabs girlfriend for 'cheating'

Slits his own wrist when neighbours break into his house during the attack

The suspicion of his girlfriend was cheating on him landed a 25-year-old youth from south Mumbai in jail. The NM Joshi police arrested Akshay Kadam, a resident of Dhobi Talao, on Friday for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old partner. Kadam and the woman were in a relationship since 2016, but he had lately started doubting that she was cheating on him with another man. Blinded by suspicion, he would often pick up fights with his girlfriend and because of this she started ignoring his phone calls.

On Friday, Kadam saw her in his neighbourhood and brought her to his house, said an officer. "She had not been answering his calls for some days and he had become frustrated. On Friday, he was going for work when he spotted her in the Dhobi Talao. He then took her to his house and locked the door," he added. He again started shouting at her and the fight turned violent when he picked up a knife and started stabbing her.

Hearing her screaming, neighbours started knocking on the door and when no one opened it, they broke it open. Startled, Kadam stopped stabbing her and instead slit his wrist. They rescued the girl and rushed them both to Nair Hospital. "Girl received multiple injuries on her head, forehead and ear. Kadam slit his wrist but it was not a major injury," said another officer.

