Mumbai Crime: YouTube singer who worked as delivery boy killed for phone

crime

Two accused waylay 22-year-old, Tej Kumar Ram, in a subway in Vikhroli, stab him to death

Tej Kumar Ram was a Bhojpuri singer and had many followers on YouTube. PIC/Rajesh Gupta

Two people have been arrested by the Vikhroli police for allegedly murdering a Bhojpuri singer-cum-food delivery person over a mobile phone. The deceased, identified as Tej Kumar Ram, 22, had been working with Red Chilli hotel located at Kannamwar Nagar at the time of the incident. The arrested accused have been identified as Darpan Walekar and a minor, who is 15-year-old.

Sanjay Joshi, senior inspector, Vikhroli police station, said, "The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday, when Ram was on his way to deliver an order. He was waylaid at a subway near Vikhroli Service road." Tejkumar was going towards Tagore Nagar to deliver food, and was on his bicycle when two people stopped him. The duo had wanted to rob the deceased of his mobile phone and when he was unwilling to let go of it they started beating him with their hands and later stabbed him several times with a knife.

Soon after that, Ram was rushed to Mahatma Phule hospital where he declared dead before admission. An officer said, "The attackers were thieves and tried to rob him. We have found the two accused and an inquiry in underway."

According to sources, DCP Akhilesh Kumar Singh had formed a team led by API Vijay Sandbhor, who interrogated more than 50 people after the incident. That's when the names of the two accused cropped up.

Also read: Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances at home

TejKumar is also a YouTuber where he used to upload his songs that he had sung in Bhojpuri. He had many followers.

Also read: 32-year-man killed during birthday celebrations in Ghatkopar

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates