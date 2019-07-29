32-year-man killed during birthday celebrations in Ghatkopar

crime

The deceased identified as Nitesh Sawant was celebrating his birthday along with his friends when a few men attacked him with sharp weapons

Nitesh Sawant was celebrating his birthday along with his friends when a few men attacked him with sharp weapons. Pic courtesy/ Anurag Kamble

An old enmity between two groups resulted in the murder of a 32-year-old in Ghatkopar on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Nitesh Sawant, a resident of Gauri Shankar Wadi, Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar. According to preliminary information, Nitesh was celebrating his birthday in a garden at Pant Nagar with his friends when a group of 5-6 persons attacked him with sharp weapons resulting in his death.

According to police, on Sunday night around 8.30-9 pm, Nitesh Sawant was celebrating his birthday with his friends at Saibaba Garden in Pant Nagar. One of the accused, identified as Sanket Kharat, with his friends arrived at the garden and attacked the victim with sharp weapons and fled the scene.

Nitesh's friends rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital where he succumbed to injuries later that night. Pant Nagar cops have registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (Common intention) and have arrested 3 persons in connection with the case. "We are still not sure about the motive behind the murder and are investigating the matter," informed an officer from Pant Nagar Police station on condition of anonymity.

