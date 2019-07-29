Pune crime: Woman kills her three kids before committing suicide

crime

The woman took the step following a heated argument with her husband; prima facie, it appears the woman strangulated her children and then killed herself.

A photo of the accused Fatima and her three children. Pic/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman killed her three children and later committed suicide in Pune on Sunday. The police have identified the deceased as Aliya Bhagban (9), Zobha (7) and Zian (6) and Fatima Akram Bhagwan (28).

The incident came to light on Sunday evening around 5 pm after the neighbours complained about a stench emanating from the house and alerted the police.

According to the police, Fatima, who worked as domestic help, stayed with her three children and husband Akram in a rented house. The children were studying in Savitribai Phule primary school. The family hails from Karnataka and had come to the city to earn a living and gain better education for their children.

"The reason that has been revealed to us is that Akram, who is a fruit seller, was not earning much money. Four days ago, the couple had an argument due to which she took such a drastic step. We are currently probing the case," said a local police officer. He added that prima facie, it appears Fatima strangulated her children and then killed herself.

The Bhosari police, falling under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate registered a case of murder and suicide against Fatima. The bodies have been brought to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for post mortem after which they will be handed over to the family.

