Man commits suicide by jumping under the rear tyre of moving truck

Naupada (Odisha): A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping under the rear tyre of a moving truck on the National Highway 353 in Nuapada town on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in front of a police station. The deceased has been identified as Raju Sahu, 40, a resident of Mahuabhata in Nuapada.

"The CCTV camera installed in front of Nuapada Police Station has captured the whole incident in which Sahu crossed the road and waited for the truck. It was when the truck passed him he jumped under the vehicle and got crushed under the rear tyres," said Prashant Patnayak, SDPO, Naupada.

Preliminary investigation by the police is going on. The body has been sent to the District Hospital for the post mortem examination.

