Mumbai doctor's suicide: Police files chargesheet against three in Payal Tadvi case

The three-page suicide letter incriminating three seniors is the foundation of the 1203 pages document that Mumbai police submitted before the court

Dr. Payal Tadvi

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet against Dr. Bhakti Mehare, Dr. Hema Ahuja and Dr. Ankita Khandelwal on charges of abetment of suicide. The 1203 pages charge sheet has statements of 274 witnesses in the case. More details are awaited.

Dr. Payal Tadvi, a second-year student of the gynaecology department had hanged herself in her hostel room. Her seniors Dr. Hema Ahuja, Dr. Ankita Khandelwal, and Dr. Bhakti Mehare were accused of abetting her suicide and torturing her with casteist remarks. Payal faced harassment from her seniors due to her caste.

Following her suicide, her parents filed an FIR against her seniors - Dr. Hema Ahuja, Dr. Bhakti Mehare and Dr. Ankita Khandelwal. Post which. the head of the gynaecology department unit to which Dr. Payal belonged - Dr Yi Ching Ling was replaced with an additional professor without any written communication.

A three-page suicide note was retrieved from Dr. Tadvi's phone and details of the harassment by the three seniors were mentioned in the same.

In one of the pages of the suicide note which has been dedicated to Mehare. Dr Tadvi has said Mehare led the torture against her, as she was her roommate for a few months. She has also written that Ahuja, who came from a district next to hers, knew about her caste and marital status and used all of that information against her. The last few paragraphs of the note have been dedicated to her family. Dr. Tadvi has apologised to her parents and her husband for taking such the drastic step.

