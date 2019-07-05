Mumbai doctor's suicide: Crime branch finds photo of Payal Tadvi's suicide note in phone

crime

The note was allegedly written by Payal and a picture of it was found in her mobile phone. This strengthens the theory that the trio had torn up the note after finding it in her room

Dr Payal Tadvi

The Crime Branch has claimed to have found a suicide note purportedly written by Dr Payal Tadvi, who had killed herself in her hostel room on May 22 this year. On Thursday, the Crime Branch provided screenshots of the suicide note in a sealed envelope to the magistrate, who ordered the police to verify them through forensic as well as handwriting experts. The note was allegedly written by Payal and a picture of it was found in her mobile phone. This strengthens the theory that the trio had torn up the note after finding it in her room.

Dr Payal Tadvi, a second-year student of the gynaecology department had hanged herself in her hostel room. Her seniors Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Ankita Khandelwal and Dr Bhakti Mehare have been accused of abetting her suicide and torturing her with casteist remarks. The trio is in judicial custody now.

"Yes, we have found the picture of a handwritten suicide note in the mobile phone. We believe the original note has been destroyed by the accused when they reached Payal's room," said a highly placed source in the Crime Branch unit 3.

Crime Branch had found CCTV footage from the hostel which had raised their suspicions about the trio and what they were doing near Payal's room. Also, when they took Payal's body to the trauma room, two of the accused had returned and were inside Payal's room for three minutes. The high court observed that the contents of the note clearly has the names of the three accused and a narration of how they were torturing her.

