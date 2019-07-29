37-year-old man kills TMC worker in Hooghly, arrested in Kandivli

crime

A man was arrested by Kolkata police with the help of their counterparts in Mumbai in connection with a TMC worker murder case in Hooghly on Saturday

Representational image

A team of Kolkata police arrested a man on Saturday with the help of their counterparts in Mumbai in connection to a murder case committed in Hooghly. The accused identified as Raja Manna alias Rajib Manna (37) and his accomplices had assaulted a TMC worker with bamboo sticks and rods leading to his death last month. After the incident, Raja Manna absconded from Hooghly district and had been hiding in Shankar Lane area in Kandivli West, said police.

Also Read: Pune crime: Woman kills her three kids before committing suicide

Raja Manna was produced before the court for his transit remand on Sunday. The incident took place when a group of people including Manna had beaten Monoranjan Patra, a TMC worker with bamboo sticks and rods when he was resting at TMC party office in Hooghly on June 15. The victim was rushed to a nearby civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Total 16 people had assaulted the TMC worker leading to his death in Hooghly.

Apparently, eight accused have been arrested for their alleged involvement by Khanakul police where a murder case has been registered by the victim's brother Prashanta on June 16.

Also Read: TMC leader shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Kolkata

Raja Manna is the ninth accused to be arrested in connection with the murder case, said police. The investigating team from Khanakul police, of late, learnt about Raja Manna's whereabouts and arrived in Mumbai to arrest him with the help of their counterparts in Kandivli. The victim's sister-in-law, Chaitali Patra told mid-day that her family members are still under shock and they have not been coming out of the house as they are gripped under constant fear of saffron party.

Also Read: Two suspects arrested in TMC leader Nirmal Kundu's murder case

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates